Southgate's selection dilemmas for Slovenia match

[PA Media]

England manager Gareth Southgate has a few selection headaches ahead of the final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday.

The performance in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Denmark in the second group game was criticised and Southgate described Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield as an "experiment".

Should he be left out, that would mean one of Conor Gallagher, who has featured in both games so far, Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton coming into midfield as Southgate looks to improve the level of control his side has during matches.

Kieran Trippier, who has been filling in at left-back for the injured Luke Shaw, missed nine games towards the end of the Premier League season and has played more during the tournament than was initially planned.

Trippier was seen to be drinking pickle juice during the first group game against Serbia as he went down with cramp and there had been hope that Shaw would be fit enough to have featured by now.

Shaw has not been on the training pitch with his team-mates for the past two sessions and has been following an individual programme, but was back on the pitch on Monday.

If Trippier is to be rested for the final group game, BBC Sport understands there is a strong possibility that Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could come into that position.

Joe Gomez has also played in that position for his club side Liverpool and has played there in the matches leading up to the tournament for England.