Southgate 'spinning plates' before Euros selection

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he is "spinning a lot of plates" as the deadline to finalise his squad for Euro 2024 nears.

England play Iceland at Wembley on Friday (19:45 BST) in their final friendly before the tournament, after which Southgate will confirm the 26-man group he will take to Germany.

Speaking about his upcoming selection after Monday's 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, he said: "We understand the significance for all of the players so we're giving it the respect and attention it deserves to make fair, right decisions.

"Of course, it's always going to be subjective.

"It's not just getting the best individuals in, there's a positional element to that as well.

"We've got really good options and I think we've come through tonight without any physical issues, which is really important."

The England boss continued: "Some players needed the game, they needed the minutes and they need the minutes again on Friday. That's why we brought Harry Kane on. He needed some match time today and then to back that up.

"We're spinning a lot of plates trying to get individuals into things, manage minutes, perform well and everything else, but I think it was a good night for us."

In their penultimate warm-up match before Euro 2024, second-half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Kane secured a routine victory at St James' Park.

At Euro 2024, England are in Group C with Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia - their first opponents in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, 16 June.

'Our squad depth is the best I have ever seen it'

Chelsea's Palmer and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze started as part of an inexperienced England line-up before being withdrawn after an hour in Newcastle.

"Cole linked the game well for us," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I thought he tried to be a little too precise a couple of times on finishes that, if he'd taken a little bit earlier, he might have got his shot away. But it was lovely for him to get his first [England] goal.

"Eze played with that freedom and swagger that he plays for his club with. It's great to see a young player come into our environment and be able to do that.

"You saw that ability to glide past people in the middle of the pitch and the power he has as well."

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton made a promising debut from the bench and Southgate said of the Palace midfielder: "He played as he's trained. He receives well, he's very composed and he plays forward, which sounds simple but is not a simple thing to do.

"He plays a lot of one-touch football and can see a picture when the ball arrives with him. He's had a really good few days with us."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman, working as a pundit on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "That is why they [Eze and Wharton] have got into the squad, because of what they have done for their club.

"Eze is unique. He can glide with the ball and he can beat four players at a time. There are not many players that can do that, they are the types of players you need to unlock the door.

"Wharton played with such confidence in a vital area of the pitch."

Former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate added: "It could be down to the Iceland game [for the final team selection].

"Gareth has an incredibly tough decision on who he takes, they are all outstanding players. Our squad depth is the best I have ever seen it."

'We know the qualities Grealish has'

Jack Grealish has made appearances at the past two major tournaments for England [PA Media]

Another England player to impress in a cameo from the bench was Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who set up Alexander-Arnold's second goal with a floated cross and also had a hand in the third scored by Kane from close range.

Grealish played a reduced role for Premier League champions City in 2023-24, starting only 10 league games, while he was an unused substitute in their FA Cup final loss to neighbours Manchester United on 25 May.

Competition for attacking places in England's squad is extremely fierce, but Southgate said after Monday's win: "We know the qualities he has. That's not in any question - he's a player we love having with the group."

