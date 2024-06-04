Southgate's six England conundrums: The Alexander-Arnold puzzle and does Wharton make it?

Gareth Southgate has an ideal 26 players in mind to take to Euro 2024 but that could change depending on injuries, as he needs to balance his squad.

Here are his dilemmas ahead of the deadline (midnight Friday) to submit his final squad to Uefa. England also play Iceland at Wembley that evening.

The Trent puzzle

Trent Alexander-Arnold is becoming a hybrid player - Getty Images/Will Palmer

Trent Alexander-Arnold started in central midfield and then played at right-back when the subs were made in the second half. Southgate says he can use him in either position. With Ezri Konsa able to play full-back too, it offers cover to Kyle Walker who will be in the starting line-up.

“Could be either,” Southgate said, when asked about Alexander-Arnold’s position. “In a game like this we felt there would be more space where his quality at full-back could help us. Against a wing-back system that could be helpful and in midfield he is still learning and discovering the role so positionally at times it is going to be different for him but at times you saw moments of quality with his passing. The slick passes, the longer passes. So both positions are really important for us.”

Young cubs among the Three Lions

Adam Wharton impressed with his composure on England debut - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Adam Wharton looked at home in an England shirt when he came off the bench for his debut. His passing from the base of midfield is well beyond his 20 years and the way he carried himself on the pitch is not like a rookie at all. Southgate has made references to England not having a player to “see pictures early” when or before he receives the ball. There is certainly a touch of Michael Carrick about him.

Southgate was open about where young players such as Wharton, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and Wharton stood in his squad ahead of the Bosnia game. “We’ve got some young players who I spoke to at the start and said, ‘Look, we don’t know how this is going to play out but let the start point be that this should be a great experience for you. Coming to train with us. The chances are you might not be coming all the way with us’,” he said.

Wharton certainly has a bright England future even if he does not board the plane this time. “There’s no question he’s impressed us,” said Southgate. “Whenever we call a new player in, other players always doubt what we’re doing and think we don’t know what we’re doing. Then they work with these youngsters and go, ‘OK, now we see why’.”

Left-back cover

Kieran Trippier (left) has been playing left-back in Luke Shaw's absence - AP/Scott Heppell

Luke Shaw has been out since February with a hamstring injury but has been doing everything possible to be part of the squad, choosing to do some of his recovery with England in March when he could have been working elsewhere or taking advantage of warm-weather rehab.

Southgate has been positive about his progress, saying “he’s in with a good chance”. He has been working on grass – rather than the gym – this week but has not been training with the team. But even if fit for the tournament, Shaw could still miss the opening game against Serbia and cover is needed. Kieran Trippier is poised to start on Jun 16. Others who can play left-back are valuable assets, including Konsa who played there against Bosnia on Monday night for part of the second half.

Joe Gomez’s return to the England fold, after almost four years away, was largely because he was able to play across the backline. Shaw being a doubt has brought these players into the reckoning,

No 10s

Cole Palmer scored from the spot against Bosnia - Getty Images/James Gill

After the season he had, Jude Bellingham is England’s primary No 10; Southgate’s most attacking of the midfielders playing behind Harry Kane or even running ahead him when the captain comes deep to get on the ball. The Champions League winner with Real Madrid has been given a week off to be psychologically and physically ready for the tournament.

Cole Palmer has pushed for his place in the squad with his performances over the season and also with his penalty against Bosnia.

In the press conference after the game, Southgate was asked about how important penalties might be in the tournament – shootouts always occupy the backs of minds. Palmer started at No 10 in his first start for England, while James Maddison came off the bench in the second half.

Does Southgate need Bellingham, Palmer and Maddison? The England manager also has Conor Gallagher, who he name-checked afterwards as having an important, mature game against Bosnia. Gallagher played deeper but can play further forward as he did for Chelsea during the season.

How many strikers?

Ollie Watkins (right) failed to find the back of the net against Bosnia - AP/Scott Heppell

The good news has gone under the radar this week. Kane has been training at full tilt after having a couple of days after meeting up with England where he was doing the final parts of his recovery from a knock to his back. He had been ruled out of the final two games of the Bundesliga season but was fine to come off the bench against Bosnia and score his 63rd international goal.

Ollie Watkins had started the match and had a good chance when put through on goal by Palmer, then got his head on the end of a couple of corners which went on target. Overall he was quiet, but the number of goals and assists for Aston Villa this season hve made a strong claim to be Kane’s back-up.

Ivan Toney was not used at St James’ Park and he failed to find the net for Brentford after the last international break, when he scored a penalty against Belgium. Southgate must decide whether two back-up strikers are needed. If all goes to plan and England defeat Serbia and Denmark, the back-up striker could start against Slovenia in the final group game.

Plethora of wingers

Jack Grealish came on off the bench against Bosnia - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

While Southgate has no fully-fit left-backs at his disposal at the moment, he has plenty of options in attack. The players not in the matchday squad for the Bosnia game included Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, who are both pushing to start against Serbia, and Anthony Gordon, who impressed Southgate during the March internationals.

Before the game, Southgate offered no guarantees on Jack Grealish being in his final 26 but the Manchester City forward came off the bench and provided an assist for Alexander-Arnold and was involved in Kane’s goal. Jarrod Bowen put in a solid performance and his 20-goal season makes him a strong candidate to be part of the squad.

Eberechi Eze did his chances no harm with the way he started against Bosnia, with Southgate impressed by the way he took on players, saying he glides past opponents.

