Southgate says Shaw could feature in England squad for Euros opener

Gareth Southgate says he will make a late decision on whether Luke Shaw will be involved in the England squad for their EURO 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

The defender managed just 15 appearances for Manchester United last season and has not played since February because of injury, but was named in the England squad for the Euros with Southgate hoping he regains his fitness in time to play a big part.

And asked whether Shaw could be ready to feature against Serbia, the England boss said: “We have a decision to make on whether Luke is a possible to use from the bench or not.”

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Southgate told German newspaper BILD that he “probably” would not be England manager after the Euros if his side did not lift the trophy come the end of it.

But asked about his future ahead of his side’s competition getting underway, Southgate insists he is feeling “relaxed”.

“I hate to put pressure on all the coaches but it could be the last tournament for all of them.

“This is the world we’re in. I’m probably more relaxed about it because I’ve been to three, I know exactly what it involves, I know the events you have to deal with, the path you have to navigate.

“I’m very fortunate to have very good players with a great spirit, great staff that work with me throughout, so we’re really looking forward to that challenge.

“I guess you are even more determined to make sure we don’t miss anything and that we’re giving ourselves the very best chance of winning.”

Click to comment