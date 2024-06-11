Southgate says Euro 2024 is ‘last chance’ with England

Gareth Southgate has said Euro 2024 could be his last chance to win a major tournament as England manager.

England begin their European Championship campaign against Serbia on Sunday with the Three Lions entering the tournament as favourites for success.

Southgate’s side have come close in recent tournaments, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020 on home soil, before a quarter-final exit to France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 18 months ago.

The 53-year-old is in his eighth year as England manager and preparing for his fourth major tournament with the Three Lions. Ahead of England’s opener, he has admitted he will likely leave the role if his side fail to win Euro 2024.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore,” Southgate said, via BILD.

“Then it might be the last chance. I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football. I’ve been here almost eight years now and we’ve come close.

“So I know you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying: ‘Please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message. If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, we have to deliver in the big moments.”

