Southgate reveals reason behind Henderson and Rashford omissions

Gareth Southgate has revealed the reasons behind Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford's Euro 2024 omissions.

England named their initial 30-man squad for this summer's tournament in Germany on Tuesday with some big names not getting the call.

Henderson and Rashord were both left at home after disappointing campaigns and Southgate confirmed to reporters just why the experienced duo were left at home this time.

"With Marcus we just feel other players have had better seasons," Southgate said.

"With Hendo, the determining factor was the injury he picked up at the last camp - he hasn't been able to get the intensity back."

Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton have been included in the initial squad which will be taken down to 26 on June 8.

England then start their campaign on June 16 against Serbia.