Southgate promises to give England’s Euro 2024 squad ‘respect and consideration’ it deserves

oliver browning
·1 min read

Gareth Southgate took plenty of positives from the way England came through their penultimate European Championship warm-up friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night (3 June).

The Euro 2020 runners-up are among the favourites to become kings of the continent this summer and in the midst of a 10-day training camp featuring two friendlies.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James’ Park.

Southgate will have to cut his squad down to 26 players from the current 33-strong training group, and has promised he will give the “difficult” decision the “respect and consideration it deserves”.

“We’ve got really good options and I think we’ve come through tonight without any physical issues, which was really, really important,” he said.