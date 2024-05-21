Will Southgate play Foden in his best position?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is answering all of your footballing questions.

Finlay asked: How important is it that Phil Foden plays in central midfield, rather than on the wing, considering he has played there all season?

Phil answered: This is going to be a really thorny problem for Gareth Southgate to solve because Foden's best position is clearly centrally - but the team simply has to be, and will be, built around Jude Bellingham, with Harry Kane as the central striker.

Does Southgate find a way to get Foden in alongside Bellingham in the centre or does he play him on the left with licence to roam and come inside?

One thing is for sure, Foden has to be in the team. In the central position would be ideal but this would need some tactical tweaking by Gareth Southgate and, at the moment, Bellingham looks to be the perfect number 10.

