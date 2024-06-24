Southgate 'oblivious' to England criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate says he has learned to block out criticism and that he and his players have been "brutally honest" about where they need to improve.

A number of his players were criticised for their performance in their 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024 on Thursday, with Southgate's team selection and tactics also questioned.

The draw kept the Three Lions top of Group C and means they only need a point against Slovenia on Tuesday (20:00 BST) to guarantee a place in the last 16.

Asked about the criticism, Southgate said: "That's the world we're in. I'm oblivious to it, it's not important to me at all.

"What's important to me is I guide this group of players through the tournament. We're a high profile team with expectations and we understand everything we do will be scrutinised. I'm very comfortable with that life.

"I don't need to listen to externals because I am my own biggest critic and I think the players are as well.

"We know what we have done well, we have been very honest about that. We know where we need to be better, we have been brutally honest about that, and that's how you coach a team and improve performance."

England midfielder Declan Rice said Southgate has had "great internal discussions" with a group of senior players.

"Such a good thing that Gareth has with the group is that we are so open and honest," said the 25-year-old.

"If something is not right on the pitch we will review it, go over it and be better for it."

Ex-England internationals Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker were among those to criticise the performance against Denmark on the Rest is Football podcast, prompting captain Harry Kane to say former players should "remember what it’s like to wear the shirt" before commenting.

In response, Shearer and Lineker defended their comments, saying they are always constructive with their criticism and want the England team to do well.

Southgate, who has been England manager since 2016, said that he may previously have been affected by such comments.

"The great thing abut being in this job for a long time is that I have managed to realise how to manage myself in the best way," said the 53-year-old, who has now managed England at four major tournaments.

"So a few years ago I would have read things, would have listened to things and it would have saddened me and taken energy from me.

"Now I have to cut myself off from it. I can't put myself in that position because you lose focus.

"It gives me great perspective. We are just thinking about how we can improve things. We are composed in what we are trying to do.

"We never duck where we are as a team and we are determined to progress."