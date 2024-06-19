Southgate knows England must improve to beat Denmark and reveals Shaw will again be unavailable

Gareth Southgate says he knows his England side must play better than they did against Serbia if they are to beat Denmark.

England top Group C of Euro 2024 heading into the game against the Danish after beating Serbia 1-0 in a cagey affair in their opening game thanks to Jude Bellingham’s goal.

Ahead of the game, Denmark and former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said England are a better side now than when the two met in the semi-finals of the Euros in 2021.

But Southgate says his side still have a lot to prove.

“We have to prove that,” he said when asked about Schmeichel’s comments.

“Obviously the opponent is not going to sit here and say we are a load of idiots. We know we have good players. We know we can play better than we did the other day.

“But in what was a pressurised moment, I thought the players started the game brilliantly and defended really well through the game.

“I think the players will be better for that game. I’m pleased we got the result but we know we have to be better against a good Denmark side.”

Southgate also confirmed Luke Shaw would again not be available to play after missing the opening game with Serbia.

“Luke won’t be involved tomorrow, he’s on track for what we thought originally,” he said.

“He needs a bit more work. There are days when he needs to do more than the rest and needs to recover.

“He’s still in and out with the others and operating on his own programme as well.

“Luke is obviously an outstanding player. That’s why we’ve taken the decision to bring him although he’s not played for so long. I don’t want to put a timeline on it right at this moment.

“He’s progressing well. The balance he gives, the drive he gives, whoever plays with him down that side of the pitch he gives a different outlet. We’re adapting to not having him and having to find a different way.”

