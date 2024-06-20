Southgate’s use of Kane questioned after Denmark draw

Alan Shearer has questioned Gareth Southgate’s use of Harry Kane after England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

England produced a disappointing performance to draw with Denmark in their second fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage, with Morten Hjulmand’s stunning strike equalising for the Scandinavians after Kane’s opener.

Despite Kane’s goal, the England captain produced another ineffective overall performance, having also struggled to get into the contest during the 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Former England captain Shearer has said the balance of the forward line does not suit the 30-year-old at present, who he insists needs pace around him at this stage of his career.

“As I got older I needed pace in and around me. I could still score goals, head the ball, get into positions in the box, but one thing I could not do is run in behind,” Shearer told the BBC.

“Harry Kane is the same now, he needs players that have the legs to run beyond and make the space. That’s why I would have Anthony Gordon in the team, Phil Foden is occupying the same spaces as Kane at the moment and it’s not working.”

Gary Lineker agreed with Shearer’s stance but said Kane – who was substituted for Ollie Watkins on 70 minutes – had to do more to stretch the Denmark defence.

“As a striker you have two jobs, score goals, which Harry Kane has been good at all his career, and make space. He needs his manager to come to him and ask a little bit more of him. I would have expected that if I’d put in that kind of performance.

“Against a back three he has to stretch the play, run one way and then come short so you don’t have to come too far to receive it. He needs to make more space for the midfield players behind him to create chances.”

Shearer expanded on England’s issues and said Kane is not the only player performing below expectations at the tournament so far.

“Gareth Southgate will get serious questions,” he continued.

“You see the players out there…Phil Foden and what he has done all season for Manchester City, Jude Bellingham turning up in the first game and not so much tonight, John Stones and what we have seen him do at club level. There is far more to get out of those players than he is getting at the moment.”

