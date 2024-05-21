Southgate explains why Rashford and Henderson have been left out of England squad

Gareth Southgate has explained why he omitted Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from his 33-man training squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The pair had been key players for England at previous tournaments, including the World Cup in 2022.

“These are, of course, difficult calls,” Southgate admitted.

“With Marcus, I just feel other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that.”

The England manager added that an injury Henderson picked up in the last camp means he struggled to reach the “intensity” needed to make the cut.

Five uncapped players have been named in the training squad.