Southgate draws comparison between Bellingham and Rooney as he offers Euro 2024 warning

Gareth Southgate has warned that success for England “can’t all rest on” Jude Bellingham’s shoulders ahead of their second Euro 2024 Group C match against Denmark.

The Three Lions will be looking to make it two wins in their first two Euros group games after beating Serbia 1-0 in their opener thanks to a bullet header from their star midfielder.

“Over the years, we have had some good players and we have good players now,” Southgate said, likening Bellingham’s impact to that of Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004.

“The success of the team will not depend just on Jude, it can’t all rest on his shoulders.”