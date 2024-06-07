Southgate details the three aspects of Mainoo’s game which give him no ‘hesitation’ to start teenager at the Euros

Southgate details the three aspects of Mainoo’s game which give him no ‘hesitation’ to start teenager at the Euros

Kobbie Mainoo has added a third England cap to his tally this evening after being named in the starting 11 to take on Iceland at Wembley.

The Three Lions are currently at the halfway stage of their final warm-up fixture before they jet off to Germany next week, with their Euros opener penned in for Sunday, June 16 against Serbia.

There may be some cause for concern for Gareth Southgate as his side enters the interval 1-0 down. Of course, there’s nothing but pride on the line in such matches, but a defeat won’t do anything for the players’ pre-tournament jitters.

On Thursday, the manager confirmed his 26-man squad for England’s campaign; Harry Maguire was unfortunately omitted due to a calf injury, but Luke Shaw and Mainoo made the cut, the latter of which is likely in dreamland after rounding off his breakthrough Manchester United campaign with a first senior trophy, having played a direct role in the win by scoring in the final.

Read more: Ten Hag could leave by ‘mutual consent’ as United wait to hold talks with ‘priority’ Southgate after Euros

Mainoo can play a crucial role, suggests Southgate

Now looking to add a potential Euro winner’s medal to his honours list, Southgate has assured that he has no qualms starting the 19-year-old starlet in decisive ties.

“We wouldn’t have any hesitation in doing that. He [Mainoo] has shown incredible maturity all season,” Southgate told Channel 4 ahead of kick-off tonight.

“We love the way he can receive in tight areas. He progresses the ball forward quickly, and he is strong in the challenge as well.

“He had two fabulous appearances here in March, and he continued that form with Manchester United. We’re looking forward to seeing him tonight.”

More Stories / Latest News

Southgate details the three aspects of Mainoo’s game which give him no ‘hesitation’ to start teenager at the Euros

Jun 7 2024, 20:48

Brandon Williams writes emotional message after Manchester United release

Jun 7 2024, 17:33

‘Fully deserves his place’ – Rice hails Manchester United starlet ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 7 2024, 17:02