Southgate cuts Liverpool duo from final England Euro 2024 Squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has axed Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones from his final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Both youngsters were in the initial provisional squad, but Southgate has opted for experience as he trims his options for the upcoming tournament.

Quansah impressed last season with Liverpool due to injuries to first-choice defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

The 21-year-old centre-back became Virgil van Dijk’s primary partner in the backline. He helped the Reds keep two clean sheets in his 17 league appearances.

His aerial presence (winning 67% of duels) and pace on the ground (60% ground duels won) were crucial for Liverpool’s defence.

Also, Quansah showcased his composure on the ball, averaging nearly five progressive passes per game with a high overall passing accuracy (89.7%).

He is no slouch in the opposition box, bagging two goals towards the end of the season to wrap up a more than decent first campaign in senior men’s football.

These performances made him a contender for a national team call-up, but he has been culled before making his debut.

Midfielder Jones had a more modest season with Liverpool, making 23 appearances and contributing a goal and an assist.

While his inclusion initially surprised many, Southgate may have been looking at his potential and versatility.

Southgate’s decision could be a blessing in disguise for the Liverpool duo.

The club is looking for a new centre-back to replace Matip, and pre-season is a chance for Quansah to show that he can be that man.

His first season was promising, and he will be desperate to kick on next term under new manager Arne Slot.

The same applies to Jones, who has a clean slate to impress the Dutch coach after finding himself down the pecking order last season under Jurgen Klopp. He can use a full pre-season to force his way into Slot’s reckoning.

Liverpool still have representation in the England squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the final cut.