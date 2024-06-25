Southgate booed after England top the Group of Dearth

Gareth Southgate was greeted by boos after England finished top of Group C at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night in what was another unconvincing performance from the team.

Harry Kane missed the biggest chance of the night in the 40th minute of the game as England took 12 shots on goal, but failed to puncture Jan Oblak’s net.

In the other game in the group, Denmark could not take advantage of England dropping points as they drew 0-0 with Serbia, meaning Southgate’s side progress to the knockout stage on top of the table on five points. The Danes go through as runners-up, while Slovenia advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.

After the final whistle, Southgate and assistant manager Steve Holland made a point of going onto the pitch and applauding the England fans, who were in full voice throughout the night.

Despite reaching the next round as group winners, the travelling supporters aired their displeasure with the team’s display by booing the pair.

England are now increasingly likely to face Netherlands in the round of 16 after the Oranje finished third in Group D. Earlier in the day they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Austria, who topped the standings after France were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland.

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok