Southgate axes Grealish from England Euro 2024 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has omitted Jack Grealish from his final 26-man England squad for the European Championship this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Grealish missed a chunk of the season through injury. He was disappointing when he did get on the playing field for Manchester City.

The 28-year-old managed only ten Premier League starts (20 appearances). His output was equally below par, registering only three goals and an assist.

Despite the poor season, the former Aston Villa winger was eager to impress Southgate, reportedly joining England training early following City’s FA Cup final match.

Even with his dedication, Southgate opted for other options. Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, and Jarell Quansah also received the axe.

Maguire, a trusted lieutenant in Southgate’s army, has not been able to get fit for the tournament and concedes his position.

Maddison was brutally honest in a social media post, acknowledging that his form in the second half of the season was poor, but still admitted that he was gutted by Southgate’s decision to cut him.

“Devastated doesn’t quite cut it,” he tweeted. “Trained well and worked hard all week, but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set, which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign.”

Reports suggest Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are likely to miss out as well.

Southgate has until Friday night, after England’s final warm-up match against Iceland, to finalise his squad from the initial 33 players announced last week.

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16th against Serbia before facing Denmark and Slovenia on June 20 and 25.

With Southgate’s squad now set, all eyes turn to Wembley for the Iceland clash, a final chance for fringe players to stake their claim before the tournament begins.