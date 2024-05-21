Southgate adresses Rashford's England exclusion

[Getty Images]

After Marcus Rashford's exclusion from England's provisional 33-man Euro 2024 squad, Gareth Southgate was asked about the Manchester United forward in a news conference: "These are difficult calls. With Marcus, I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It's as simple as that."

On Luke Shaw's inclusion: "[Luke Shaw's] up against it. He's missed a lot of football. The fact that he has been our first choice in that position means we've probably given him a lot longer than we would have done [others].

"I'm not sure what's realistic at this time. I have to say, he's a long shot."