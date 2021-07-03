Southern's Shoemaker transfers to PSU, talks Tommy John rehab

Jul. 3—Zac Shoemaker has been an accomplished weekend starter for Missouri Southern since 2018.

But in 2022, Shoemaker will be opposite the Lions. On Thursday night, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound lefty announced via Twitter he will be transferring to MIAA rival Pittsburg State to finish out his collegiate baseball and academic career.

"I thought about it throughout the year because I knew I had the extra (year) of eligibility," Shoemaker said on Saturday morning. "I was really interested in getting a (Master's of Business Administration degree), so the MBA was a priority for me. I couldn't decide if it was worth staying or if it was worth going after. After I got hurt, I found out I would get at least two more years of schooling in order for me to continue to play college baseball.

"If I was going to go and chase that MBA, now I have a pretty good opportunity."

Shoemaker, a senior-to-be, is a former all-MIAA selection for the Lions. He had a 3.95 ERA in six starts with 35 strikeouts this season before suffering a season-ending injury this spring.

The Aurora High School product tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow after throwing just two pitches against Central Missouri on April 3, and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter.

"I knew I was battling an injury," Shoemaker said. "I was hoping nothing would come of it. I guess it was my time. It runs through pitchers pretty frequently. It feels like this year, in particular, you are seeing a lot more guys going down with (Tommy John) at all levels. Maybe it happened for a reason. Maybe it didn't. It happened, but now I'm ready to move on and attack rehab."

As for his rehab, Shoemaker has already gone through three sessions of physical therapy out of a facility in Springfield. He's worked mostly on range of motion with his arm, which he said has been an adjustment so far.

"It's tough," Shoemaker said. "I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn't know it was going to be this tough this early. As far as that's going, I feel like I'm in good hands. I'm just ready to get moving and stay on track."

Story continues

Traditionally, the full recovery process from Tommy John takes up to 12-14 months. Shoemaker said he hopes to start a light throwing program once he reaches the four-month mark.

His goal is to start throwing bullpens and do flat-ground work at the eight-month mark.

"Hopefully by 12 months, I'm back to where I need to be in order to compete at the college level," he added. "I just need to stay grounded and stay driven. I need to understand that it's not a clear-cut process. You will have ups and downs, but you have to stay level-headed.

"In the meantime, I'll try and help my new teammates out as much as I can. I have four years of college baseball experience and freshmen need help sometimes, so I'm looking forward to being the comfort that maybe they can find."

Even though he's on to a new chapter of his career, Shoemaker said he was very lucky to have put on a Lions uniform and is thankful for his time with the program.

"Will your first time facing Southern be a little strange?" Shoemaker was asked.

"You know, I honestly don't know," Shoemaker said. "I feel like by that time for me it'll just be another game. I just happen to know more people over there than a normal opponent."