Southern women finish first, men second at 2021 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

May 10—PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was another stellar day for the Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field programs as they concluded the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Sunday at Pittsburg State.

The MSSU women's team claimed its first outdoor conference championship since 2010, finishing with 145 points to edge runner-up Central Missouri by 15 points. And on the men's side, the Lions tallied 137 points to finish second behind Pittsburg State, which bested the field with 172.5 points.

In total, Southern had 28 all-MIAA performances and 10 event wins between the two teams.

MSSU will be back in action next weekend at Nebraska-Kearney before competing in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Grand Valley State on May 27-29.

WOMEN

Southern's first win of the day came in the 4x100 relay, which saw J'Zaria Cartwright, Jasmine Deckard, Cornesia Calhoun-White and Charade Overtreet record a finishing time of 46.85 seconds. The time was the fifth-fastest in MSSU women's program history.

The Lions also picked up an individual win in the 100-meter hurdles, as Precious Olatunji recorded a time of 14.03 seconds to best the field while Calhoun-White also picked up all-MIAA honors with a time of 14.1 seconds.

Peyton Roberts won the women's discus with a throw of 21.07 meters, the 10th-best throw in MSSU history. Kirsten Leisinger earned all-conference honors in the discus, finishing second behind Roberts with a throw of 49 meters.

Roberts also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 14.84 meters to earn all-conference honors, and Kelie Henderson picked up all-conference honors in the 1,500-meter, finishing third with a time of 4:37.78.

Jasmine Deckard was an all-conference honoree for Southern in the 100 dash, placing third with a time of 11.69 seconds. The time marked the sixth-best in program history.

PSU, finishing third as a team in the women's division, got runner-up finishes by London Futch in the 400 (55.88), Trace Mosby in the 100 hurdles (14.09) and Christine Williams in the 200 meters (24.06).

WIlliams also placed fourth in the 100 (12.01), and Futch finished sixth in the 200 meters (24.83). Kate Dawson placed fifth in the 1,500 meters (4:42.15) and Cyna Madigan finished fifth in the 800 meters (2:17.85).

MEN

MSSU standout thrower Rajindra Campbell continued his stellar season by picking up wins in the discus and shot put.

In the discus, Campbell hit a distance of 58.02 meters that marked the fifth-best throw in school history. Peyton Barton picked up all-conference honors in the event as well, finishing second with a throw of 54.97 meters.

Campbell's second event win of the day saw him record a throw of 19.8 meters in the shot put, breaking the MSSU program record for a fifth time of the season. It was also the farthest throw in the shot put this season in Division II. MSSU teammates Josh Fulmer and Elijah Smith finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the event.

Southern's Ryan Riddle won the 1500-meter run with a time of 3:45.88, which was the third-fasted time in school history.

Also for MSSU, Brieon Randle finished second in the men's 400-meter dash and earned all-MIAA honors with a time of 48.51. JP Rutledge picked up the Lions 15th All-MIAA honor of the afternoon, finishing second in the men's 5000 meters run with a 14:37.94.

Adrain Broadus picked up another event win for the Lions in the triple jump, hitting a distance of 15.75 meters that marked the third-best jump in school history. Taris Jackson just missed out on an all-conference spot but finished fourth with a jump of 14.97 meters.

PSU claimed its sixth MIAA team championship of the last 10 seasons, as well as its fifth consecutive.

The Gorillas opened the day with an MIAA runner-up performance by Hunter Jones in the decathlon. Jones scored a personal-best 7,136 points in the multi-event competition.

Louis Rollins added an MIAA title in the 110 hurdles (13.85), while Mason Strader claimed an MIAA title in the 800 (1:57.10) and an MIAA runner-up finish in the 1500 (3:46.42).

Bryce Grahn also secured an MIAA runner-up finish in the steeplechase (9:01.69). The 400-meter relay of Makai Blades, Raymond Brass, Sam Tudor and Tevin Wright-Rose placed second in 40.95.

Konner Swenson capped a 20-point weekend with a second-place finish in the shot put with a PR throw of 60-1.75 and a third-place effort in the discus (176-0).