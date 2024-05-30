Southern wins girls basketball area championship

May 30—OAKLAND — After compiling a 23-4 record and finishing as Class 1A state runner-up, Southern was unanimously selected as the area champion by a panel of local sportswriters.

It's Southern's 12th area crown in school history. Allegany, Frankfort, Hampshire and Petersburg are tied for a distant second with four each.

"We talked about it when the season was going on," first-year Southern head coach Landon Todd said of winning the area. "Cool to do it this past year.

"Mountain Ridge was favorite coming off the season they had, and rightfully so. To kind of steal one this year, it's cool. The credit to the girls who got better each and every day throughout the season."

The honor was awarded based on the results of the final Area Top 5 sportswriter poll.

All six voters picked Southern as the top team. Mountain Ridge (21-4) was second with 23 points, followed by Keyser (18-6) with 19, Allegany (15-8) with 12 and Petersburg (15-10) with five.

Northern (14-9) received one vote.

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).

Southern shared the Western Maryland Athletic Conference championship with Mountain Ridge but the Rams won the one that mattered, defeating the Miners, 55-54, for the West Region I title.

Southern routed Cambridge-South Dorchester, 66-33, to advance to the Final Four, where it edged Catoctin, 55-52, to advance to its 10th state championship game.

The Rams came up just short of a fifth title, losing to four-time defending champ Pikesville, 48-39.

Todd credited the team's culture as a significant factor in the success of the young team, which had no seniors and six underclassmen.

"We did exit interviews at the end of the year," he said. "Every girl, when asked what went right and wrong, every one said the locker room couldn't have been more united. No drama, no off-court issues. That's rare in a high school locker room, but definitely girls. It all came to life on the court."

Southern went 10 deep, but it was led in scoring by a Big 3 of junior Carly Wilt, sophomore Emelee Parks and freshman Jayden Weaver.

Wilt and Weaver were voted first-team All-Area, and Parks was a notable snub, being named honorable mention.

Wilt and Weaver finished as the team's leading scorers at 11.9 and 11.7 points, respectively. Parks averaged 9.5 a game.

Southern led the area in scoring at 55.3 points per game, was second in free-throw percentage (67.2%), third in 3-point goals a contest (4.41) and sixth in points allowed (42.2 ppg).

The Rams may have been ahead of schedule in 2023-24, but there's no mistaking where their sights are set for next season.

"We want to get right back to where we ended last year," Todd said. "It didn't feel good to lose the last game. We want to get back to that point and redeem ourselves, not walk off with a runner-up."

