Southern sweeps doubleheader in MIAA/GLVC Crossover

Feb. 22—The home confines of Warren Turner Field brought out the best in the Missouri Southern baseball team last year in a shortened 2020 season.

That trend continued for the Lions on Sunday as they took part in their 2021 home opener at the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin.

No. 19 Southern claimed back-to-back victories — a 4-2 win in 10 innings over Missouri Western and then a 7-6 win over Missouri S&T — to extend its home win streak to 17 games.

The Lions' last loss at Warren Turner Field dates back to April 26, 2019, when they suffered a 4-1 setback to Pittsburg State.

"To compete for championships, you've got to play well at home," MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. "So hopefully we can continue to do that. This was obviously a great way to start things off at home."

Southern (5-0) wraps up the weekend event with a 2 p.m. game today against the Miners.

MSSU 4, MWSU 2

A walk-off two-run home run by freshman Tommy Stevenson highlighted the 10-inning affair that saw Southern plate three unanswered runs on four hits in the final two frames.

"It was a hard-fought game," Darnell said. "We hadn't played for a couple of weeks, so it kind of felt like our first game. There was good pitching on both sides, and it's kind of what you would expect."

Stevenson's walk-off blast was made possible earlier in the game by Clay Milas, who doubled to left-center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to plate Matt Miller and tie the game at 2-2. The inning came to a close after Milas was thrown out while trying to take third on the same play.

"It was just awesome hitting by Clay," Darnell said. "With two outs, you're kind of thinking, 'Wow, we're in trouble here.' But he pulled through and rattled one out to left field when we needed it. I sent him to third to take a chance, thinking maybe they'd make a rushed throw that went into the dugout or something. But credit to Clay and then credit to Matt for doubling earlier in the inning to get us started."

After quickly retiring the side in the top of the 10th, the Southern offense picked up where it left off in the bottom half as Henry Kusiak led off with a double on a lined drive down the boundary in right field. The game ended on the very next at-bat when Stevenson roped his homer out to left field.

"It never gets old," Stevenson said. "Every win is big and every celebration we have, walk-off or a regular win, means a lot to me. I love helping with the team's success."

Southern got a boost from its pitching staff as starter Zach Parish and reliever Cole Woods combined to limit the Griffons (1-1) to one run and six hits. Chase Beiter also came on in relief but faced just three batters in the eighth inning as he surrendered one hit and two walks.

Parish, the MIAA's all-time strikeout leader, gave up one earned run and five hits while striking out 12 batters in seven innings of work. Woods came on in the eighth to relieve Beiter, striking out six and giving up no runs in the final three innings to earn the win.

Parish increased his career strikeout total with MSSU to 209 in the game, moving him to fourth on the program's list of all-time strikeout leaders.

"Parish was just lights out in his last three innings," Darnell said. "He just got better and better as he went. Then I thought Woods bailed Beiter out a little bit. But Beiter is a guy we count on, and it just wasn't his night. Woods, though, was great. So we did some good things, and we did some things that we know we can improve."

Western drew first blood in the game with a run in the top of the third before Southern drew even with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kusiak that plated Joe Kinder from third.

The Griffons reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth when an errant pickoff attempt allowed a runner to score from third to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Miller led Southern in hitting with three hits in four plate appearances, while Kusiak, Stevenson and Mias finished with one hit apiece.

MSSU 7, S&T 6

After trailing by as many as three runs, late offense against boosted Southern as the Lions plated six straight runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Kusiak got the rally started in the seventh with an RBI single before Troy Gagan tied the game with a two-RBI double later in the frame.

Southern's first lead came in the very next inning when Kinder hit a solo home run to make it a 5-4 ballgame. The Lions went on to plate two more in the frame — one on a Stevenson double and another on a Jordan Fitzpatrick single — to go up 7-4.

The Miners threatened in the bottom of the ninth as they plated two runs to trim the deficit to one run. But MSSU eventually got out of the jam when Fitzpatrick scooped up a single in left field and threw out a potential game-tying run at home plate to end the contest.

MSSU totaled 12 hits in the game. Fitzpatrick led the way with three hits, while Kusiak, Milas and Kinder had two hits.

Lions starting pitcher Zac Shoemaker surrendered three earned runs on eight hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work. Corey Cowan tossed 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two hits before Scott Duensing (1-0) limited the Miners to one run and four hits in the final two frames.