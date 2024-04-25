Southern softball takes down Seaforth

Apr. 24—Southern Lee softball didn't get to play Seaforth last Thursday, when the Hawks had to cancel what would have been the Lady Cavaliers' Senior Night game due to a rainout of a conference game the night before.

Southern accepted the cancellation with grace, since time is running out for teams to get their conference slates complete. However, the Lady Cavs did go up to Pittsboro Monday night to show the Hawks what they had missed out on.

The team continued its strong play in the stretch run of the regular season, coming from behind with an eighth-inning rally to tie the game before winning 10-8 in eight innings. It was the fourth win in a row for Southern Lee (9-7 overall), which moved up to the No. 19 spot in the NCHSAA 3A East RPI and is now all but assured of being in the state playoff field with two games and the conference tournament left to play.

Southern trailed 7-4 going to the top of the fifth inning, but mounted a rally in that half inning by getting its first three runners on. Albani Hooker singled, Carrie Ellen Bryan walked, and after a double steal, a Natalie Guevara single drove both of them in. Guevara scored before the inning was over to tie the game at 7.

The next few turns at bat for each team saw them get a runner on but not score them. However, Hooker induced three straight popups for a 1-2-3 seventh and the game went to extra innings. At this point, Southern broke through. Ava Sharpe reached on an error to lead things off, and then Brooke Simmons singled ahead of an RBI double from Maliyah Wilson. Maggie Lucas' groundout scored Simmons, and then Hooker singled to drive in Wilson for a 10-7 lead.

The bottom of the eighth started with a two-base error by the Lady Cavaliers, but Hooker shook it off and got three straight outs to end the game. The second one was a sacrifice fly that allowed a run in, but Hooker struck out the last batter of the night for the win.

Southern led 2-0 out of the gate thanks to an RBI single from Bryan that scored Lucas, followed by a sacrifice fly from Guevara to drive in Bryan. But Lucas, who started the game for Southern, struggled and allowed four runs in the first two innings. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second, she and Hooker switched places, and Hooker fanned two straight Hawks to keep the score at 4-2 in favor of Seaforth.

Lucas helped even the score in the third, when her triple drove in Wilson. She scored to tie the game on a passed ball.

Shaky Southern defense helped Seaforth regain a one-run lead in the bottom of the third and add to it in the fourth, going on top 7-4. None of the runs were earned, but they still counted, and forced the Lady Cavaliers to mount their own rally.

Southern outhit the Hawks 12-5. Lucas, Hooker, and Guevara all had two hits, and Wilson, batting out of the 9 hole, was a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI.

The Lady Cavaliers hosted Union Pines in a game that ended after press time on Tuesday. They finish the regular season with a road game at Lee County Thursday at 6 p.m.