Southern softball solid in all phases to sweep rival PSU

Mar. 28—Hallie Blackney didn't hesitate to call Saturday's doubleheader one of the team's most complete performances to date this season.

The doubleheader sweep couldn't have been any sweeter for Missouri Southern. The Lions (10-10, 3-3 MIAA) took both games from rival Pittsburg State by scores of 1-0 and 6-1 in the finale at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

"We needed to put the defense together with timely hitting and good pitching," Blackney said. "That's what we did. I'm very proud of the defense. We stepped up. We still had a couple of flaws, but we were able to bounce back. We stepped up big time."

While the hitting was timely and the defense made all the routine plays, Southern's pitching stole the show.

Abby Atkin set the tone by going the distance in game one, holding the Gorillas to four hits through seven innings of work. The righty struck out three batters and threw 67 of her 115 pitches for strikes.

"Abby's a bulldog," Blackney said. "She was going at 'em. She's fearless. She trusts in the process. Her last two outings have probably been the best I've seen in my three years here. I'm just proud of the kid. She fights."

And Atkin needed very little run support. A two-out RBI double by Makaila Leonhart represented the game's only run. Leonhart's run-scoring hit scored Lynnlee Parrott in the sixth inning.

"Makaila's clutch," Blackney said. "Makaila Leonhart is clutch. I'm glad she was up in that situation. No situation is too big for her. She came through."

PSU's Keelah Griffith opened up the seventh inning with a double, but she was later cut down on a relay from right field to second base and was tagged out at third. Atkin sealed the game off with a strikeout to earn her fifth win of the season.

The Lions struck first in game two following an RBI single from Leighton Withers to score Josie Tofpi. Yazmin Vargas followed with an RBI double to plate Adrianna Young in the second inning.

Story continues

The Gorillas notched a run in the fourth to trim the deficit to 2-1, but Southern responded with two runs in the bottom half. Kara Amos scored on a passed ball and a Tori Frazier sacrifice bunt scored Young as the Lions took a 4-1 advantage.

Withers tripled in Leonhart in the fifth, and a Frazier single followed by an error by the catcher scored Young to account for the game's final scoring margin.

Amos got it done in the circle for the Lions, fanning three while going the distance. She notched her fourth victory of the season.

"Kara's a little stud in the circle and at the plate," Blackney said. "This is just the beginning for her. She's going to continue it."

Blackney sees this sweep as the shot in the arm Southern needs as it heads into the thick of the MIAA conference schedule.

"We know what we are capable of," Blackney said. "Now, we have to go and do it. Hopefully, this is our springboard and let's go."

For the Gorillas (8-16, 4-4 MIAA), perhaps the biggest silver lining of the day was the effort from Kaylee Burns. She covered six innings in game one, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits.

But PSU managed a combined nine hits in the twin bill.

"Offensively, we just didn't do enough," Gorillas head coach Ashley Balazs said. "We didn't compete. We fouled off some good pitches and had too many weak outs. We know we are a better team than what we showed today. We have got plenty of MIAA play ahead of us."

The Lions travel to William Jewell to play a doubleheader, starting at noon Tuesday. The Gorillas host Southwest Baptist for a doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.