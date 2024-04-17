Southern softball completes sweep of Pinecrest

Apr. 16—Try as it might, Pinecrest could not get Southern Lee center fielder Brooke Simmons out Friday evening.

The Lady Cavaliers softball team was looking for a win after a tough loss to undefeated Scotland earlier in the week, and Simmons played a big part in the team's 15-5 win over Pinecrest by going 3-for-3 with three stolen bases, two doubles, a run scored and two RBI. The Lady Cavaliers pounded out a dozen hits and never trailed in the game, which was called off with no one out in the bottom of the fifth following a two-run single by Natalie Guevara.

Southern (6-7, 3-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference), which is ranked 21st in the 3A East according to the NCHSAA RPI system, seems to be safe for a second straight trip to the state playoffs. However, a win over Pinecrest was important, because the Lady Cavaliers were to face two tougher conference foes this week, at home against Richmond Monday night and at Hoke tonight. Southern busted loose in the first inning with singles from Maggie Lucas and Guevara, followed by doubles from Sydney Bisson and Simmons, to get a 5-0 lead right out the gate.

The Patriots scored three in their half of the second to get closer, but any hope of hanging with Southern was lost when Lady Cavalier pitcher Albani Hooker blew them away with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 top of the third. When Southern came to bat, Guevara and Delaney Maria each walked, and with one out, Ava Sharpe tripled and then Simmons doubled again. This made the score 9-3, which became 10-3 after a walk to Maliyah Wilson followed by a Lucas RBI single. Wilson stole home, and then two straight hits by Hooker and Carrie Ellen Bryan netted another run.

After that, it was just a matter of time, and Southern put the game away in five.

Lucas, Bryan, and Guevara all had two hits, while Wilson was never put out but never had an official at-bat, either, as she walked three times and scored twice while stealing six bases. Sharpe, Maria, Guevara, and Hooker all scored twice, while Bisson and Sharpe drove in two.

Hooker struck out six batters in five innings.

The Lady Cavaliers' 3A rivals Scotland (11-0, 7-0) and Union Pines (10-4, 6-1) are dominating the league this season in softball, but there are no limits on the number of teams from one conference that can make the playoffs, regardless of classification. Both Southern and Lee County, which is 28th, are currently within the top 32 3A East teams that will make the playoffs.