Southern roads to close for Pre-TT Races

The first road racing event of 2024 gets underway later with the Pre-TT Classic Races due to start in the south of the island.

Roads around the Billown Circuit will close from 18:00 to 21:00 BST for the first qualifying session.

The roads affected are the Castletown Bypass, Ballakaighan Road, Ballakeighan Corner, Castletown Road, Douglas Road and Malew Road.

The circuit is also scheduled to close on Saturday and Sunday for practices and racing.

The Saturday closures will see the course initially close from12:30 and 16:30 for further practice and qualifying.

That will be followed by an evening closure between18:00 to 21:00 for the first four races, including the four-lap sidecar race.

Sunday will see closures from 13:00, with six races planned throughout the afternoon ahead of the roads reopening at 18:00.

Promoters said they were "pleased" by the number of entries for the 2024 races, with 231 entries having been accepted for the three-day event.

The event marks the first racing on the Billown Circuit since a fatal accident on the course during qualifying for the 2023 Southern 100 led to the cancellation of the remainder of that event.

