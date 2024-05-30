Southern, Mtn. Ridge, Allegany top All-Area girls team; 9 schools slot players

May 30—Allegany, Mountain Ridge and Southern placed two each on the 2023-24 girls basketball All-Area team, and nine schools made up the squad.

The Campers' Avery Miller and Keyser's Bibs Felton were the lone unanimous first-team selections. They were joined on the unit by Southern's Carly Wilt and Jayden Weaver and Allegany's Shylah Taylor.

Mountain Ridge's Sydney Snyder was voted Player of the Year for the second season in a row and is automatically placed on the first team. A separate story on Snyder was in the May 29 edition to the Times-News.

The second team was comprised of six girls from six different schools: Izzy Blomquist of Hampshire, Kealana Pua'auli of Mountain Ridge, Abby Nelson of Northern, Brooklynn Tinnell of East Hardy, Bethany Carrington of Calvary and Autumn Hoppert of Bishop Walsh.

Coaches were asked to submit nominations from their own team for All-Area consideration, and those responses were compiled into a ballot that was redistributed to the coaches to vote on the team.

Fourteen coaches submitted nominations and 10 returned ballots.

FIRST TEAM Avery Miller, Jr., Allegany

Miller landed on the first team for the third year in a row in a season in which she led Allegany to a 15-8 record and scored her 1,000th career point.

The guard is just the third junior along with Taya Sloan and Tracey Little to score 1,000 points for Allegany and the 10th girl overall.

Miller, an All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference first-teamer and All-City performer, was third in the area averaging 19.1 points per game, sixth in rebounding (9.3 per game), second in assists (5.0 per game) and first in steals (4.7 per game). She also made 27 3s.

"By the numbers Avery had one of the best seasons in school history," Allegany head coach Jim O'Neal said. "It became routine over the second half of the season for her to post near triple doubles. ... It's easy to see that she is one of the most dominant players we have seen.

"Avery is able to do things on the floor that you don't usually see if you are watching a lot of girls basketball games.

"Whether it's winning the opening tip against a 6-foot-5 center, grabbing a rebound and beating the entire defense down the floor for a layup, a chase-down block, getting so many steals she looks like she is part of the other teams offense, or shooting a stand still shot from the opposite foul line that rims out, her talent stands out and impacts every part of the game."

Bibs Felton, Fr., Keyser

In her first high school campaign, Felton set the area ablaze and finished as the area's fourth-leading scorer to help lead Keyser to an 18-6 mark and a trip to the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

Felton, who was named second-team All-State and Potomac Valley Player of the Year, averaged 18.7 points, 8.6 rebounds (eighth in the area), 4.2 steals (second) and 2.7 assists per game (tied for 11th).

"Bibs had an amazing season," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "She scored the ball at an extremely efficient rate. Everyone speaks of her scoring, but what she brought to our team was so much more. Her passing is her greatest skill, and she is so unselfish.

"Her energy on the floor was present every game and led to her being second in the area in steals. We were very pleased with her freshman campaign, but we want her to continue to grow as a player and leader heading into her sophomore year. With hard work, her future is very bright."

Carly Wilt, Jr., Southern

Wilt was second-team All-Area a season ago, and she took an important next step as Southern's leading scorer on a state runner-up team.

The All-WestMAC first-team pick had 17 points and nine rebounds in the championship game, a 48-39 loss to four-time defending title-winning Pikesville in College Park. The Rams finished 23-4.

For the season, Wilt averaged 11.9 points (tied for 11th in the area) and made 67 of 83 free throws to finish first in the area at 80.7%. The junior added 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game and drilled 25 3-pointers.

"Carly led us in scoring, rebounding, free-throw percentage and 3-point field goal percentage," Southern head coach Landon Todd said. "To lead a team that made the playoff run we did, in that many categories, is no small feat.

"It just goes to show how polished of a player Carly is. She's an outstanding player and an even better kid."

Shylah Taylor, Sr., Allegany

The lone senior on the first team other than the Player of the Year Snyder, Taylor was a lethal 3-point threat for Allegany, finishing second in the area in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

Taylor, who is signed to continue her basketball career at Division 3 Hood College in Frederick, made 65 3s (2.83 per game) in 177 attempts to shoot 36.7% from deep.

The All-WestMAC first-team and All-City member was seventh in the area averaging 16.3 points per game and was seventh in free-throw percentage making 51 of 72 attempts (70.8%). She also added 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists a night.

"Shylah's versatility made her one of the area's top offensive players regardless of the defense we faced," O'Neal said. "She was one of only a few players that could dominate games from the 3-point line, the block and the foul line. Her high skill level also put her name in the Allegany record book as one of our top 3-point shooters in school history.

"Shylah's success came from a lot of hard work," O'Neal said. "She worked just as hard in the summer and on her own time as she did during the season. We could count on her to be there, be prepared, and set a high example on how we wanted things to be done."

Jayden Weaver, Fr., Southern

Weaver proved herself to be a big-game performer in what ended up being one of the best freshman campaigns in Southern history.

The guard scored a career-high 26 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to help will Southern past Catoctin, 55-52, in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Her 316 points broke the Rams' single-season freshman scoring record of 313 set by Jenny Hillen in 1985

Weaver, a first-team All-WestMAC pick, was 13th in the area averaging 11.7 points, 13th in steals at 2.6 a night, eighth in free-throw percentage making 55 of 78 (70.5%), made 31 of 99 3s to finish fifth in 3-point percentage (31.3%) and added 2.0 assists a game. Her 31 3s were the ninth most locally.

"Jayden is a unique talent for a freshman," Todd said. "She's incredibly skilled. There are many times during a game that Jayden makes the game look easier than what it truly is.

"She broke our girls basketball freshman scoring record this year, which had stood for 40 years. Very cool to see a freshman be a first-team All-Area selection, especially with as much talent as we had in our area this year."

SECOND TEAM Izzy Blomquist, Sr., Hampshire

Blomquist was a first-team All-Area performer in each of the past two seasons, and the 1,000-point scorer and future Frostburg State Bobcat finished her career with a third straight All-Area nod.

The senior guard was 10th locally in scoring average (12.7 points per game), fourth in assists (4.5 per game) and tied for 17th in steals (2.2 per game).

Blomquist was also an All-PVC performer.

"Izzy has an innate ability to put the ball in the hoop from anywhere on the floor," Hampshire head coach Jordan Richardson said. "Despite this, she is an unselfish player who is always willing to make the pass. She has a coach's mind and is always looking to bring others along with her in improving.

"Becoming a 1,000-point scorer at the point guard position is difficult, and moving into second on the all-time scoring list at Hampshire has etched her name in this program's history."

Kealana Pua'auli, Fr., Mtn. Ridge

Pua'auli stepped into a Mountain Ridge program fresh off a record-setting state runner-up season, and she helped the Miners set a new mark for single-season wins with a 21-4 record.

The combo guard/forward developed into a consistent scoring threat as the season progressed, finishing in double figures in seven straight games to end the year.

Pua'auli, an All-WestMAC first-teamer for the WestMAC co-champions, averaged 9.4 points (21st in the area), 4.1 assists (fifth), 5.6 rebounds (20th) and 3.1 steals per game (tied for seventh). Pua'auli's free throw percentage of 69.3% (79-114) was ninth-best locally.

"Kealana had a great first year for us," Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. "She came in and asserted herself in the middle of our lineup from day one. ... She was asked to do a little bit of everything for us and as the season went on, she continued to improve."

"Lana did so many things for us on both the offensive and defensive ends," Snyder said. "We used her in so many different situations because of her versatility. She can score when the opportunity is there but yet distributes when the defense steps in.

"Lana usually drew the opponents' top scorer. We asked her to defend point guards, wings or even post players at times. Whatever was asked of her, she did without asking a question. She was such a pleasure to coach and I can't wait to see how she continues to grow over the next three years."

Abby Nelson, So., Northern

Punctuated by a season-high 35-point performance against Rockwood, Nelson was one of the area's top shooters.

The quick sophomore guard, who was second-team All-WestMAC, was the leading scorer on an improved Northern team that finished with a 14-9 record.

Nelson was eighth locally averaging 16.2 points per game, was fourth in free-throw percentage making 95 of 124 foul shots (76.6%) and was tied for seventh in 3-pointers with 37. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

"Abby is the player that is first in the gym getting in extra shots and the last to leave the gym," Northern head coach Dave Yoder said. "She worked hard to extend her range last summer as well as her ability to get to the basket."

Brooklynn Tinnell, Jr., East Hardy

No player in the area scored more points than Tinnell (503), and the junior guard was among the leaders in nearly every statistical category.

Tinnel's 21.9 points per game ranked second, 3.7 steals a night fourth, 6.8 rebounds per contest tied for 12th, and 2.2 assists a game tied for 17th.

She made 131 of 179 free throws (73.2%), which was good for sixth-best ratio locally, and 42 3s for 1.83 per game was the fifth-best average.

"Brooklynn Tinnell is an excellent student-athlete, with a GPA of 4.3," East Hardy head coach Calvin Mongold said. "She's a leader on the basketball floor with an exceptional IQ for the game.

"She has improved every year and I can't wait to see what she can do next year."

Bethany Carrington, Sr., Calvary

Few players carried the workload Carrington did this year, and it earned her a fourth consecutive All-Area honor to cap her high school career.

The All-Mason-Dixon Christian Conference first-team performer was the area's leading scorer at 22.1 points per game, and her 10.8 boards a game was the third best in the area.

Carrington scored 464 of Calvary's 687 total points, more than two-thirds of the Eagles' production.

"Bethany had a fantastic season, all of our opponents focused their defensive efforts on shutting her down," Calvary head coach Todd Riggleman said. "Despite that, she was able to score off the dribble, in traffic, pull-up for a jumper or knock down a three. She was a true leader both on and off the floor."

Autumn Hoppert, Sr., Bishop Walsh

Hoppert was one of the area's top post players, and she finished her high school basketball career with an All-Area second-team honor.

The All-City standout averaged 17.4 points (sixth best in the area), 10.7 rebounds (fourth), 2.0 assists (18th) and 2.0 steals.

Hoppert, who will play volleyball at Allegany College of Maryland, was awarded the Dr. Leo H. Ley Award for the outstanding female student-athlete at Bishop Walsh, and she won Most Valuable Player honors in a record five sports.

"Her rebounding, scoring and defensive skills, along with her natural abilities, allows her to be a well-rounded player," Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. "Her unselfishness makes her a good teammate on the court, allowing others to be successful."

Honorable Mention

Della Knight, Hampshire; Lydia Nelson, Northern; Abby Alt, Petersburg; Autumn Kerchner, Keyser; Reghan Sivic, Mountain Ridge; Emelee Parks, Southern; Nellie Whetzel, Petersburg.

