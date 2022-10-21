Southern Miss vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Southern Miss vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Southern Miss (3-3), Texas State (3-4)

Southern Miss vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Can the Golden Eagles put it all together and get the offense going just a little bit?

They’ve been getting by on a killer pass rush and enough overall defense to hold up against the run to keep scores low and slink on by. It would be nice to get their own offense going, but that’s not happening on a consistent basis.

Fortunately, the Texas State offense is sputtering just as much – at least outside of a shocking upset over Appalachian State. There’s no running game to worry about, there’s no downfield passing attack happening, and …

Why Texas State Will Win

Texas State doesn’t have to worry about the time of possession battle because Southern Miss just can’t seem to keep its offense on the field.

No, the Bobcats aren’t consistent and they aren’t able to do too many things right offensively, but there’s a big reason, actually three: Baylor, James Madison, Troy. Those three defenses can stuff just about anyone. The Southern Miss defense is strong, but they’re not at that level.

The offensive line has to hold up, the attack has to score when it gets its chances – Southern Miss is awful in the red zone – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Texas State own the turnover battle?

Southern Miss is 0-3 when turning it over three times or more and 3-0 when it doesn’t. Texas State can force enough mistakes to be okay, but more importantly, it should be able to finally get the running game going a little bit to go along with the decent passing game.

There won’t be anything attractive about this game. It’s going to be a fight for both sides to generate points, and Texas State will be able to come up with a few more at home.

Southern Miss vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Texas State 23, Southern Miss 20

Line: Southern Miss -2, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Southern Miss vs Texas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

