Southern Miss vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Southern Miss (0-0) vs South Alabama (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

New head coach Will Hall has a veteran offense returning – it’s going to be stronger and more consistent as the season goes on.

The running backs are in place to get going right away, there’s a big QB in Trey Lowe to be the man to run everything around, and this might quietly be among the best receiving corps in Conference USA.

The South Alabama defense still has plenty of work to do, and it starts with a secondary that could use a whole lot more help from a pass rush that has to prove it can work. However …

– Week 1 College Football Schedule. Prediction

Why South Alabama Will Win

New head coach Kane Wommack inherits most of the team’s top tacklers from 2020. At the very least, it’s going to be a veteran group with a much better rotation.

The veterans on one side go along with the super senior quarterback on the other. Jake Bentley moved from South Carolina to Utah to South Alabama, and he now gets to work under offensive coordinator Major Applewhite along with one of the best groups of receivers in the Sun Belt.

Southern Miss has to prove it can rush the passer, and the secondary has to be a whole lot better than it was throughout last year.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama pulled off a shocker in the 2020 opener with a 32-21 victory over Southern Miss thanks to a defensive front that was far more energetic. Both sides will bring the fire this time around.

This year’s Jaguar team should be a whole lot better, but Southern Miss will be stronger, too.

Story continues

Both passing games will work, and both new starting quarterbacks will come up with nice performances, but – in a reverse of 2020 – the Southern Miss defensive line will take over the South Alabama offensive front as the game goes on.

The Golden Eagles will generate a bit more of a running game, too.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 34, South Alabama 28

PICK, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams