Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 19
Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch
Date: Friday, November 19
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Southern Miss (1-9), Louisiana Tech (3-7)
Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview
Why Southern Miss Will Win
Can Southern Miss finally get any offense going?
It has a nightmare of a time on third downs, no one gives up more plays in the backfield, and it’s the worst attack in the nation overall, averaging just 246 yards per game whether they need them or not.
However, Louisiana Tech’s defense will give up yards.
UAB ran all over the Bulldogs, Charlotte threw for 448, and overall the defense is among the worst in the country. Part of the reason will mean a huge break for the Southern Miss O line …
Louisiana Tech struggles to get into the backfield.
Why Louisiana Tech Will Win
Oh yeah, again, Southern Miss has the worst offense in college football, and it’s not getting any better.
It hasn’t hit 260 yards in any of the last five games, the passing attack isn’t doing anything down the field, and worst of all there are lots and lots and lots of turnovers.
The Golden Eagles have to press, and that leads to a whole slew of problems. They’ve given the ball away 17 times in the last six games.
Louisiana Tech’s defense might be awful, but it’s happy to take the ball away.
What’s Going To Happen
It’s been a rough, rough year for both teams.
They’ve both been wildly disappointing, and they’re both going to end up with a losing campaign, but Southern Miss really, really can’t get the offense going.
Even with QB Austin Kendall out with a back injury last week, Aaron Allen was able to stop in and throw for 324 yards. The team will find offensive production from somewhere, Southern Miss won’t.
Southern Miss vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Lines
Louisiana Tech 34, Southern Miss 17
Line: Louisiana Tech -15.5, o/u: 49
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
