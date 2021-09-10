Southern Miss vs Grambling Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs Grambling prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs Grambling Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN3

Southern Miss (0-1) vs Grambling (1-0) Game Preview

Why Grambling Will Win

The Tigers didn’t do much of anything offensively in the 16-10 win over Tennessee State, but they got the win with a good defensive performance of their own.

It sort of helped that the Tigers on the other side got hit with 18 penalties, but the defense did its job and QB Elijah Walker ran well enough to keep things moving.

Southern Miss didn’t do a thing to keep South Alabama out of the backfield in a 31-7 loss. The D wasn’t good against the pass, the O was awful after a 7-0 lead, and …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Southern Miss could’ve used the Grambling game first before playing USA.

The Golden Eagles might have struggled overall, but the defense got in the Jaguar backfield and didn’t allow a thing against the run. It’s going to be a long road back in the reboot, but in this, the defense is about to be a brick wall against the Grambling ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

The offense will be better.

RB Frank Gore Jr. didn’t have a whole lot of room to move, and QB Trey Lowe struggled to find anything to work down the field, but the O line will have a better day and this week, the early lead will hold up.

Southern Miss vs Grambling Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 38, Grambling 8

