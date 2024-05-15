Southern Miss scores 7 unanswered runs to take down Ole Miss

After falling behind by four heading into the bottom of the second, Southern Miss scored seven-straight runs against Ole Miss Tuesday night — all coming with two outs — as the Golden Eagles defeated the Rebels 7-4 at Pete Taylor Park.

The two teams split their meetings this season, with Ole Miss (27-25) winning the matchup in Pearl.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Golden Eagles (35-17) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Southern Miss took its first lead of the day in the sixth on a two-out double from Ozzie Pratt, the first of three runs the Golden Eagles scored in the inning.

The Rebels did not score a run over the final seven innings of the game and had just one hit over that span. Ole Miss hitters struck out 12 times, walked three times and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The first three batters of the game reached for Ole Miss, punctuated by sophomore third baseman Andrew Fischer’s towering two-run home run. It was Fischer’s 20th longball of the season, and the Duke transfer trails just Tim Elko (24) and Jason Huisman (21) in home runs hit in a single-season in program history.

Hill drove in a run with an RBI single in the second, and the Rebels eventually scored another run in the inning on a bases-loaded groundout from senior leftfielder Jackson Ross.

Southern Miss loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the second, and sophomore Grayson Saunier walked Dalton McIntyre for the Golden Eagles’ first run of the day. But Saunier rebounded to strike out Pratt to end the inning without further damage done. Southern Miss had a runner reach third in the third inning, but Saunier logged another strikeout to get out of the jam.

Southern Miss put a pair of runners on in the fifth with one out, and Saunier logged a groundout before giving way to junior Gunnar Dennis. Dennis gave up back-to-back hits that tied the game at four.

Saunier went 4.2 innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out five with one walk.

The Golden Eagles took the lead on Pratt’s hit to left-center in the sixth off junior Cole Tolbert. Carson Paetow’s bases-loaded single brought in the final two runs of the game. Tolbert went 0.1 innings and surrendered three earned runs. Southern Miss hitters went 7 for 15 with two outs.

Ole Miss begins a three-game series at LSU Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.