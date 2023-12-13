Southern Miss says Andre Curbelo won't play tonight despite ruling making two-time transfers eligible

A federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon, allowing two-time transfers seeking NCAA eligibility waivers the ability to play immediately.

That could be good news for Southern Miss men's basketball, which has played the first nine games of the 2023-24 season without Andre Curbelo, one of its key transfers.

However, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Hattiesburg American that Curbelo did not make the trip and will not dress Wednesday night as Southern Miss plays at McNeese State (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Southern Miss released the following statement in wake of the ruling:

"We are aware of today's ruling, but we will not move forward with any decisions regarding Andre's ability to play until we get the appropriate feedback from our legal counsel and compliance team.”

A multi-state lawsuit was heard in West Virginia on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, who granted the temporary restraining order until another hearing on Dec. 27. At that date, an injunction could be filed, which would further bar the NCAA from requiring multi-time transfers to sit out a year.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA will not enforce punishments for previously ineligible players who play during the 14-day window.

Hattiesburg is roughly a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Lake Charles, Louisiana, where tonight's game is being played.

Curbelo requires an NCAA eligibility waiver as a two-time undergraduate transfer. He began his career at Illinois, where he played for two seasons and was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2020-21. Curbelo then played the 2022-23 season at St. John's before transferring to Southern Miss ahead of this season.

Southern Miss has two other games within the 14-day window - Dec. 18 at Lamar and then on Dec. 23 against Ole Miss in Biloxi.

The Golden Eagles are 5-4, but have won three games in a row against Milwaukee, UAB and Northwestern State.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

