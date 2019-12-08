Southern Miss will play Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Southern Miss (7-5, Conference USA) vs. Tulane (6-6, American), Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: FORT WORTH, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Southern Miss: QB Jack Abraham, 3,329 yards passing, 23 total touchdowns (18 passing, five rushing).

Tulane: QB Justin McMillan, 2,229 yards passing, 14 touchdowns; 704 yards rushing, 12 TDs.

NOTABLE

Southern Miss: Coach Jay Hopson has led the Golden Eagles to winning seasons in each of his first four seasons. This is the fifth in a row for USM.

Tulane: The Green Wave got off to a 5-1 start this season, then lost five of its last six games. They take a three-game losing streak into the bowl game.

LAST TIME

Southern Miss 46, Tulane 30 (Nov. 6, 2010)

BOWL HISTORY

Southern Miss: First appearances in Armed Forces Bowl. 26th bowl overall.

Tulane: First appearance in Armed Forces Bowl. 13th bowl overall, first time in school history to go to bowls in consecutive seasons.

