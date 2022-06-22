Southern Miss Golden Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

USM Schedule

Hayes Maples, LB Jr.

The 6-2, 228-pounder has grown into a star role, earning Second Team All-Conference USA honors in 2020 with a team-high 91 tackles and grabbing Honorable Mention honors last year with 60 stops.

He made one tackle in his first season, but over the last three years he amassed 182 tackles, three sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and forced three fumbles.

Malik Shorts, S Jr.

6-0, 202. 191 tackles, 4 INT, 14 broken p passes, 5 TFL in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Jason Brownlee, WR Sr.

6-3, 202. 80 catches, 1,253 yards (15.7 ypc), 13 TD in two seasons. Second Team All-Conference USA.

Frank Gore, RB Soph.

5-8, 195. 300 carries, 1,509 yards (5 ypc), 7 TD. 29 catches, 252 yards, 1 TD. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Josh Carr, LB Sr.

6-4, 240. FCS All-American in 2019 making 46 tackles, 6 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss as a defensive end at SE Louisiana. 55 tackles, 4 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble last year as the top pass rusher at Southern Miss. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Jay Stanley, S Jr.

6-2, 215. 56 tackles, 2 INT, 3 broken up passes, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery last season.

Natrone Brooks, CB Sr.

5-11, 168. 57 tackles, 2 INT, 17 broken up passes, 5.5 TFL in two seasons.

Santrell Latham, LB Sr.

6-2. 225. 158 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Camron Harrell, S/KR Sr.

5-10, 190. Iowa transfer who made 66 tackles, 7 broken up passes, 9 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 sack at two years at Southern Miss. 37 kickoff returns, 1,007 yards (27.2 ypr), 2 TD. All-Conference USA kick returner.

Mason Hunt, P Sr.

6-2, 217. 75 punts, 3,227 yards (43 yard average), 18 inside the 20. 15 over 50 yards. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

