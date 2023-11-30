Southern Miss' Frank Gore Jr. named to All-Sun Belt Second Team for 2023 season

Frank Gore Jr. added another personal accolade on Thursday morning.

Southern Miss football's star running back was named a member of the All-Sun Belt Second Team both as a running back and an all-purpose back.

Gore, who ran for 1,131 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2023, was the only Golden Eagle to be named to an all-conference team. Wide receiver Jakarius Caston, defensive lineman Quinten Bivens, linebacker Swayze Bozeman and safety Jay Stanely were all honorable mentions.

Gore, a junior, has yet to make a decision whether or not he will return to Southern Miss next season. It's his second year in a row being selected to an all-conference team after making the first team as an all-purpose back and second team as a running back in 2022.

Bivens tied a career-high with 32 tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. Bozeman made 54 tackles in 10 games. Caston led Southern Miss in receiving yards (621) and receiving touchdowns (6) while making 33 receptions. Stanley grabbed three interceptions and recovered two fumbles and finished second on the team with 62 tackles.

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud was named the Sun Belt's Player of the Year, leading it to an 11-1 record.

Troy running back Kimani Vidal won Offensive Player of the Year, James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green won Defensive Player of the Year, Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar won Newcomer of the Year, Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor won Freshman of the Year and James Madison's Curt Cignetti won Coach of the Year.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Frank Gore Jr. named to All-Sun Belt Second Team for 2023 season