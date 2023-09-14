Southern Miss football vs. Tulane: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 3

HATTIESBURG – Southern Miss is back at home Saturday after getting roughed up against Florida State. The schedule isn’t letting up.

The Golden Eagles host Tulane (3 p.m., ESPNU) in the 14th Battle for the Bell.

Southern Miss (1-1) currently holds the trophy after last year’s comeback victory in New Orleans. It was coach Will Hall’s first signature win since taking over in 2021.

But Tulane (1-1) went on a roll after that loss, losing just one of its final 10 games of the season. That included an AAC championship win over UCF and a 46-45 Cotton Bowl win against USC.

The winner Saturday will get to keep the trophy until 2026 when they play again in New Orleans. Southern Miss is 24-9 all-time against Tulane and 10-3 since the trophy was introduced in 1999.

Uncertainty at quarterback for Tulane

The biggest question heading into Saturday is who will be under center for the Green Wave.

Michael Pratt is the star and in his fourth year as the starter. Last year, he threw for 3,009 yards with 27 touchdowns while also posing a threat on the ground with 478 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Southern Miss was able to hold him to 247 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

However, Pratt injured his left knee in Tulane's season opener against South Alabama and did not play last week against Ole Miss.

Redshirt sophomore Kai Horton started in his place, completing 15 of his 37 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He had Tulane and Ole Miss tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter, but the Rebels pulled away late.

There is no word yet on if Pratt will play against Southern Miss.

“I think the second-string quarterback would start at probably 75% of the schools in college football,” Southern Miss cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson said. “The starter, he could be a first-round draft pick easily. I think both guys throw the ball very well.”

Hall is familiar with Pratt from when he was the offensive coordinator at Tulane in 2019 and 2020. He’s also still good friends with Tulane coach Willie Fritz, saying they talk frequently.

Hall said he considers Pratt to be the best quarterback in the country.

“If there's any way possible Michael can play, Michael will play,” Hall said. “Michael is a winner in every sense of the word. If he can't play, then nobody on planet Earth could play.”

Expect to see more Frank Gore Jr.

It’s been a quiet start to the season for Southern Miss’ star running back.

After rushing for 1,382 rushing yards last year, Frank Gore Jr. took his first handoff of the season for an 18-yard scamper. Since then, he hasn’t done much.

Against Alcorn State, Gore had six carries for 29 yards with a touchdown. Last week, he had 11 carries for a measly 31 yards. Instead, Memphis transfer Dreke Clark has led the Golden Eagles in rushing in both games.

“We took Frank out early because we got a long season and didn't want to get him banged up and hurt when a game had already been decided,” Hall said. “I anticipate Frank will play four quarters this week.”

Southern Miss score prediction vs. Tulane

Tulane 31, Southern Miss 26: This will be the closest game Southern Miss has played. Tulane will be extra hungry after losing at home to the Golden Eagles last year. The lead changes multiple times, but Tulane scores a touchdown with less than five minutes to play for the win.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football vs. Tulane: Score prediction, scouting report