Southern Miss football vs. Texas State: Live scoring updates

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) returns home Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Its opponent, Texas State, is off to a 3-1 start to the season, highlighted by a road upset win against Baylor to open the season. G.J. Kinne is the Bobcats' new head coach, and he's brought in 44 transfers that have made quick patchwork to a team that won just four games last season.

More: Watch Southern Miss vs. Texas State live on ESPN+

Southern Miss won last year's meeting on a late touchdown catch from Chandler Pittman. The Golden Eagles are yet to put together a complete game this season, but they got their running game going last week, an encouraging sign entering Saturday.

Southern Miss game time, TV channel and betting odds today vs Texas State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (stream it live)

Betting odds: Texas State by 5.5

COLE CAVALLO: Southern Miss football's Cole Cavallo primed for season debut after 'freak' calf injury

AVERIE HABAS: Southern Miss football star Averie Habas, sidelined by heart condition, could play vs Texas State

Southern Miss football score updates vs. Texas State

Check back here for live updates.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football score updates vs. Texas State: Live coverage