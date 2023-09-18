Southern Miss football vs. Texas State: Game time, TV channel announced

Southern Miss football now knows exactly when it will host its first conference game of the 2023 season.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) will welcome Texas State (2-1) to M. M. Roberts Stadium on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Texas State opened its season with a stunning 42-31 win over Baylor. It followed it with a 20-13 loss at UTSA and a 77-34 win against Jackson State last week. The Bobcats host Nevada on Saturday.

Southern Miss has won its last two meetings against Texas State, including a thriller last year in San Marcos that was won on a 53-yard game-winning touchdown catch by Chandler Pittman with less than a minute to play.

Southern Miss is on the road this week against Arkansas State (1-2) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) to open conference play. The Golden Eagles will look to get their offense back on track after scoring just 16 combined points over the last two games.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

