Southern Miss football vs. South Alabama: Live scoring updates on Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. — Southern Miss football's 2023 season is halfway over and it has not gone as planned.

The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference) have dropped five games in a row and are yet to beat an FBS opponent. They now travel to South Alabama (3-3, 1-1) for a rare Tuesday night game.

USM finally got a strong performance from its defense last week, only for the offense to not score a touchdown. Playing a complete game will be key in order to leave Mobile with a win.

It will also be a clash with former Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson, who was hired as South Alabama's cornerbacks coach.

Southern Miss game time, TV channel and betting odds today vs. South Alabama

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: South Alabama by 17.5

Southern Miss football score updates vs. South Alabama

Check back here for live scoring updates.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football score vs. South Alabama: Live updates