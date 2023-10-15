Southern Miss football vs. South Alabama: Here's our score prediction, scouting report

HATTIESBURG – It’s been 17 years since Southern Miss football last played a regular-season game on a Tuesday night. USM lost that game 20-6 at Tulsa, though the Golden Eagles won nine games in that 2006 season, tied for the second-most USM wins in a season since 2003.

It’s mid-October and Southern Miss (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt) would have to run the table to reach the nine-win mark. Right now, the Golden Eagles are more concerned about snapping their five-game losing streak, beginning Tuesday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2) at South Alabama (3-3, 1-1).

South Alabama opened the season with a loss to Tulane and a win against Southeastern Louisiana before turning heads with a 33-7 win at Oklahoma State. However, the Jaguars dropped the next game at home to Central Michigan, followed by a 31-23 loss at James Madison. They rebounded last week with a 55-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

This will be the first time USM will face former coach Jay Hopson, who joined the South Alabama staff this season as the cornerbacks coach.

Can USM play a complete game?

Each week, one problem gets solved while another arises. That’s what’s been plaguing Southern Miss.

Against Tulane, the defense held the Green Wave to 21 points, only for the offense to put up three points. Then against Arkansas State and Texas State, USM scored 37 and 36 points, respectively, but still lost. The defense rebounded last week against Old Dominion, only for the offense to again not score a touchdown. Special teams has also had its share of woes.

“We're going to definitely have to put all three phases together to win any game in this league, especially on the road at South Alabama,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said.

USM MAILBAG: We answer your questions about Southern Miss football's 1-5 start, Dreke Clark vs Frank Gore Jr.

Combating a balanced South Alabama offense

Southern Miss will need to account for more than one player defensively.

It starts with wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who is third in the country with 723 receiving yards. He’s topped 100 receiving yards in five consecutive games, catching six touchdowns in the process.

South Alabama also has running back La’Damian Webb, who is tied for fourth in the country with eight rushing touchdowns. Webb ran for 1,015 yards in the 2022 regular season, despite sitting out against the Golden Eagles last year.

Then, there’s quarterback Carter Bradley, who threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter last year for the comeback victory over Southern Miss.

“I felt Carter Bradley was the difference,” Hall said. “He made two phenomenal plays in that game that really was the difference. They've carried that over.”

Bradley, a senior, has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games. He was particularly sharp against ULM, completing 20 of 29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

"They do a lot of shifting and motion to get your eyes where they aren't supposed to be," Hall said. "We gotta be really disciplined with out eyes this week."

Southern Miss score prediction vs. South Alabama

South Alabama 27, Southern Miss 23: USM finally puts together a winning formula in all three phases and leads heading into the fourth quarter, but a Jaguars touchdown with five minutes to play triggers another loss.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football score prediction vs. South Alabama