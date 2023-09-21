Southern Miss football vs. Arkansas State: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 4

HATTIESBURG — Conference play has arrived.

Southern Miss football (1-2) opens Sun Belt play on the road Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) against West Division opponent Arkansas State (1-2).

For the Golden Eagles, it could be a refreshing opportunity to steady the ship after a challenging start to the season.

“We know we can play better than the way we’ve been playing and we’re eager to prove that," coach Will Hall said.

Arkansas State, however, is looking for the same result after opening with a 73-0 loss to Oklahoma and a 37-3 loss to Memphis.

Unknown starting quarterback for Arkansas State

For the second week in a row, Southern Miss must prepare for more than one quarterback.

Arkansas State has played three quarterbacks this season, and any of the three could be the starter on Saturday.

“Whatever player has the best practice and gives us the best opportunity to win, that'll be our quarterback moving forward for this game,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said Monday.

Redshirt senior J.T. Shrout started the first two games, but injured his ankle in Week 2 and sat out last week. Jones said Shrout, who started eight games for Colorado last season, is back this week. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season on 51 pass attempts.

Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey started in Shrout’s place in Week 3 against Stony Brook, completing 7-of-17 passes for 62 yards. True freshman Jaylen Raynor saw playing time in the second half, going 4-for-6 and a touchdown.

However, none of the three has separated from the rest. For what it's worth, Shrout is listed at the top of Arkansas State's Week 4 depth chart.

"We're just preparing for their offense," Hall said.

Getting Southern Miss' offense back on track

Southern Miss has scored just 16 points in two games against FBS opponents. That won't cut it.

Of course, the Golden Eagles' 41 points in Week 1 against FCS Alcorn State provided a glimmer of hope. That shouldn't be discounted, either.

Against Florida State, Southern Miss committed six offensive penalties, five of which came in the first half. That led to the Golden Eagles averaging 10.5 yards to go on third downs. Last week, Tulane completely shut down USM's running game.

“It starts with everything," Hall said. "We’ve got to create more explosive plays, we’ve got to complete more passes and we’ve got to run the ball better."

Frank Gore Jr. appears good to go

A key Southern Miss player appears to have avoided a serious injury.

There was a scare after last week's loss to Tulane when running back Frank Gore Jr. was seen leaving M. M. Roberts Stadium with a boot on his left foot.

Hall said Monday that Gore went through a workout and he was "looking good."

That was confirmed Tuesday and Wednesday, with Gore a full participant in both days of practice. He wasn't wearing a red non-contact jersey, nor any sort of brace on the left foot.

Also of note, linebacker Swayze Bozeman was limited during Tuesday and Wednesday's practices and was wearing a non-contact jersey. Bozeman missed last week's game with an undisclosed injury. He and redshirt junior T.Q. Newsome are both listed as starters in this week's depth chart.

Southern Miss score prediction vs. Arkansas State

Southern Miss 26, Arkansas State 20: Both offenses have struggled this season, but I think Southern Miss' is better. I think this is a get-right game for the Golden Eagles as they build momentum in conference play.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State: Score prediction, scouting report