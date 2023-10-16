Southern Miss football vs. Appalachian State: Game time, streaming information announced

Kickoff time for Southern Miss football's matchup on Oct. 28 at Appalachian State has been announced.

The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt) will travel to Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina for a 2:30 p.m. CT game against Appalachian State (3-3, 1-1) with streaming available on ESPN+.

Appalachian State's three wins are against Gardner-Webb, East Carolina and ULM, while its three losses are against North Carolina, Wyoming and Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers play at Old Dominion this Saturday.

Southern Miss and Appalachian State have squared off two other times in history, with USM taking wins in both meetings in 1937 and 2014. This will be USM's first trip to Boone.

USM is playing at South Alabama on Tuesday.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

