Southern Miss football’s spring opens, with competition beginning for starting quarterback

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football’s spring practices began Tuesday morning, and so did another competition for the starting quarterback job.

Fourth-year coach Will Hall said following Tuesday’s practice that the quarterback, offensive line, tight end and punter positions are all up for grabs as the Golden Eagles strive for a better 2024 season.

Hall named the four who are in the quarterbacks race: Tate Rodemaker, Billy Wiles, Ethan Crawford and John White.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise, though, given how the 2023 season (3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) ended at the position.

Wiles, a redshirt junior, started the first 10 games, but slowly lost playing time to Crawford, a freshman who offered a change of pace as a dynamic runner. He started the final two games of the season and appeared to improve.

Southern Miss added White, a three-star prospect from Madison Ridgeland Academy who broke Mississippi’s high school passing yards record last fall. He is enrolled and participating in spring practices.

Then there is Rodemaker, the Florida State transfer.

“Excited about Tate,” Hall said. “He’s a guy that played 23 games. He’s played against some elite competition and won. Louisville, Florida, those are some really good football teams that he started, played against and won games.”

One two-hour practice is too small a sample size to declare a front-runner. All four split reps fairly evenly and had highlights and lowlights. Southern Miss is currently focusing on installing its new offensive and defensive schemes.

NIL: Will Hall pushing for donations to Southern Miss NIL collective To The Top

Hall also emphasized that there are other areas where the Golden Eagles need to improve and that solving the quarterback position won’t magically fix everything.

Part of the hope is that the new members of the coaching staff — offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Chip Long, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Clay Bignell, running backs coach Micheal Spurlock and defensive line coach Fred Wyatt — can help formulate some solutions.

“We gotta play better around the quarterback,” Hall said. “We want to be a quarterback-centric program that plays well around him that sets him up for success and makes the game a little bit easier for him. That’s been a point of emphasis with Chip coming in and our whole offensive staff together.”

EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Best Southern Miss player in NCAA football 25? Here's our prediction

Ti Mims injured on first day

The start of spring practice also brought misfortune.

Ti Mims, who led the Golden Eagles with 39 receptions last season and brings back the team’s most receiving yards (445), injured his shoulder on one of the first reps of the morning.

It occurred when Mims dove for a catch but landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. Team trainers taped him up and he returned to practice, but aggravated it while diving for another ball. He sat out the rest of the day.

Mims is projected to be a starting wide receiver, with other notable pass catchers such as Jakarius Caston, Latreal Jones, Cole Cavallo and Tyquan Henderson no longer with the team.

Hall said Southern Miss is relatively healthy entering the spring, other than the four defensive backs who are still rehabbing from torn ACLs suffered in the fall: Brendan Toles, Ques McNeal, Sentario Willis and Elijah Sabbatini.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

