Southern Miss football sets date for spring game 2024

Spring football in Hattiesburg has arrived.

Southern Miss football is holding its first spring practice Tuesday morning. It also announced on Monday the date for the spring game, which will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

No further details involving the spring game were announced.

Tuesday marks the first of 15 spring practices each team is allotted in the spring. The Golden Eagles, led by fourth-year head coach Will Hall, will practice three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until April 11.

The official spring roster has yet to be revealed.

Southern Miss is entering a pivotal spring after last season's troubling 3-9 record.

It hired Chip Long as the new offensive coordinator and Clay Bignell as the new defensive coordinator, while also adding two other new position coaches. The Golden Eagles hit the transfer portal hard, highlighted by former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker, and also signed the top recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

