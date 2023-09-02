Southern Miss football score vs. Alcorn State: Live updates

Frank Gore Jr. and Billy Wiles are set to lead the Southern Miss football team into the 2023 season, starting with Alcorn State in the opener Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

Gore — a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt pick at both running back and all-purpose back — led the Golden Eagles with 1,382 rushing yards (sixth-most in single-season history at Southern Miss). His last time out, he set an NCAA record for rushing yards in a bowl game (329 in a LendingTree Bowl victory over Rice).

Wiles, a Clemson transfer, will start at quarterback. He will be the team's fourth different starting quarterback in the past four season openers and the eighth since 2012.

Will Hall led Southern Miss to a 7-6 record last season, his second at the helm. The Golden Eagles were picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt's West Division in the league's preseason poll.

Alcorn State was 5-6 last season.

The game will be at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

