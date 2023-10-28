Southern Miss football score vs. Appalachian State: Live updates for Week 9

Southern Miss football is seven games into the season and already at six losses.

Last week's loss at South Alabama was a 55-3 demolition that resulted in a private conversation on the field between Southern Miss coach Will Hall and athletics director Jeremy McClain after the game. Hall has since relinquished his play-calling duties in an effort to snap USM's six-game losing streak.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-4 Sun Belt) are playing at Appalachian State (3-4, 1-2) today for the first time in program history. Kidd Brewer Stadium hasn't been friendly to visitors either, with opponents going just 10-50 in Boone, North Carolina, since 2014.

App State's three wins are against Gardner-Webb, East Carolina and Louisiana-Monroe. Its four losses are against North Carolina, Wyoming, Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion.

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State kickoff time today, TV channel and betting odds

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

BETTING ODDS: Appalachian State by 17

