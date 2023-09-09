Southern Miss football score updates vs. Florida State, Week 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Southern Miss will hit the road for the first time Saturday in a matchup at No. 5 Florida State.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) are coming off a convincing 40-14 win over Alcorn State. Quarterback Billy Wiles tossed three touchdowns in his first start while the defense didn’t allow a completion for the entire first half.

Meanwhile, Florida State (1-0) put the country on notice with a 45-24 win over LSU.

Southern Miss has beaten just one top-five team in 21 tries: Ole Miss in 1970.

Southern Miss game time, TV channel, betting odds today at Florida State

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CDT

TV: ACC Network

Betting odds: Florida State by 31

Southern Miss football score updates vs. Florida State

Check back for score updates as Southern Miss football faces Florida State.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football score updates vs. Florida State in Week 2