Southern Miss football score updates vs. Mississippi State in Week 12

STARKVILLE — Southern Miss football is back in action Saturday following last week's thrilling 34-31 overtime victory at Louisiana.

The Golden Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) had two extra days to prepare for the matchup at Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) as they try to slay their in-state foe for the first time since 1988.

The Bulldogs fired head coach Zach Arnett on Monday, leaving interim coach Greg Knox in charge.

The big question for Southern Miss will be who starts at quarterback between Clemson transfer Billy Wiles and true freshman Ethan Crawford.

Southern Miss game time, TV channel and betting odds vs. Mississippi State

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV CHANNEL: ESPN+, SECN+

BETTING LINE: Mississippi State by 17.5

Southern Miss football score updates vs. Mississippi State

