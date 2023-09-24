Southern Miss football drops first conference game to Arkansas State, falls to 1-3

JONESBORO, Ark. – Southern Miss football lost its first Sun Belt Conference game of the season in a wild fashion on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-1 SBC) trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, tied the game early in fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 44-37 at Arkansas State (2-2, 1-0) on a field goal with under four minutes to play and a touchdown to ice it.

Southern Miss kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left to make it a one-score game, but didn't recover the onside kick.

The first half was high scoring with 37 combined points on the board.

Southern Miss jumped ahead to a 7-0 lead on the game's opening drive, but dug itself into a 17-7 hole early in the second quarter.

The defense stepped up with an interception in the end zone from M.J. Daniels just before halftime, but USM still trailed 20-17.

Arkansas State scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter for a 34-17 lead, but Southern Miss slowly clawed back to tie it early in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense went three-and-out after falling behind 37-34 with 3:50 to play. Two plays later, true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor ran up the middle for a 62-yard touchdown.

SCORE UPDATES: Southern Miss football score vs. Arkansas State: Live updates

Self-inflicted wounds hurt early

After rolling down the field and taking a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening drive, Southern Miss looked dysfunctional for a long stretch of time.

Arkansas State responded with a quick touchdown, but the Golden Eagles then set up the hosts on a short field for its next three drives.

First, quarterback Billy Wiles threw an interception deep in USM territory, setting up Arkansas State at the 8-yard line. Three plays later, Arkansas State went up 14-7.

Then on USM’s next drive, the offense went three-and-out, but Bryce Lofton’s punt was blocked and Arkansas State took over at USM’s 29-yard line. The Red Wolves followed it with a 36-yard field goal.

Finally, after Southern Miss cut the lead to 17-14, Arkansas State returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield. A horse collar tackle made it even more detrimental, starting Arkansas State’s drive at the 39-yard line. The Red Wolves settled for a 53-yard field goal to make it 20-14.

Credit to the defense, but that’s 13 easy points conceded by Southern Miss.

USM running game returns to expectation

USM fans had been waiting three games for star running back Frank Gore Jr. to make his mark. It finally came on Saturday.

Southern Miss fed Gore early and often and he ran for 132 yards and a touchdown. It's Gore's ninth 100-yard rushing game in his Southern Miss career.

To make it even sweeter, Memphis transfer running back Dreke Clark had a great game too.

Clark, who leads USM in rushing yards, had just four carries. His biggest play occurred midway through the third quarter on a 59-yard touchdown run to cut the Arkansas State lead to 34-24. Clark finished with 77 yards.

Jaylen Raynor causes headaches for Southern Miss defense

Southern Miss didn't know which one of three Arkansas State quarterbacks would start until the game started.

Raynor got the starting nod and his dual-threat abilities were a problem for Southern Miss. It ultimately cost them at the end when he scampered up the middle for a 62-yard touchdown with 2:28 to play.

The Golden Eagles didn't apply much pressure, and when they did, Raynor used his legs many times to escape from the pocket and extend the play.

Raynor's eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the epitome. Safety Jay Stanley broke into the Arkansas State backfield, but missed a tackle on Raynor, who spun back to the left and dove for a touchdown. The play came on third down, so had Stanley made the tackle, it likely would've forced the Red Wolves to a field goal instead of a touchdown.

But as the game progressed, Southern Miss' defensive line slowly wore down the opposition, finally making Raynor uncomfortable.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: How Southern Miss football lost its conference opener to Arkansas State